Go-Go Museum & Cafe starts ‘Sustaining the Beat’ campaign

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

October 5, 2025, 6:24 AM

The Go-Go Museum & Cafe is located in D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
The museum, which features 16 exhibits, including AI holograms, celebrates the homegrown sound of D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
There’s also the 29-foot mobile museum, which is a bus featuring mini exhibits. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)
Less than nine months ago, the Go-Go Museum & Cafe in D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood opened its doors.

The museum, which features 16 exhibits, including AI holograms, not only celebrates the homegrown sound of D.C., it hosts free events for the community and helps keep Go-Go music alive with area school children, and tourists from around the world. There’s also the 29-foot mobile museum, which is a bus featuring mini exhibits.

An issue that Ronald Moten, founder and president of the Go-Go Museum, did not see happening was the District getting a billion dollars cut from its budget.

Moten said the first to lose funds are places like the Go-Go Museum.

“So we have to count on our community and people with a heart for the arts to support us a little more,” said Moten.

On Saturday, the museum hosted a fundraiser called, ‘The Juke Joint: Put It In The Pocket.’

The event was hosted by comedian, VJ and actor Joe Clair and featured live music, including performers Raheen DeVaughn, The Crank Crusaders, Backyard Band, Tre from beloved Go-Go band UCB, Yella P and Ms. Kim Michelle.

Plus, the event launched the ‘Sustaining the Beat’ campaign to ensure sustainability of the Go-Go Museum & Cafe, with a goal of $500,000.

In the beginning, the museum was open two days a week, but due to demand they moved to six days a week. Now it needs to raise enough money so the employees can be paid, and to continue hosting educational and community-focused programs.

If you want to help, Moten said you can visit the museum’s website and buy some merchandise or come for a visit.

“You can come and enjoy yourself in the museum, and that helps as well, because this music really is part of the blood, the soul of this city,” said Moten.

