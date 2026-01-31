Bitter cold grips DC region this weekend but a freeze reprieve is coming

The National Weather Service said the powerful blast of cold will bring dangerously cold, record low temperatures to the mid-Atlantic area Saturday and Sunday.

The Arctic air of the past week will not be budging over the weekend as more cold weather advisories are issued for the D.C. region.

Brutal temperatures have prompted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue an extreme cold alert for the District. The order, which is in addition to the cold weather advisory issued by the NWS for the D.C. region, remains in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday.

“My big concern this weekend is the cold air, and as the winds crank up, temperature will drop down to 10 degrees,” 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans told WTOP. “But with 40-mph wind gusts on top of that, it could put us at -10 to 0, to even colder than that.”

Evans said the cold alerts for the District, Maryland and Virginia will most likely be issued again for Sunday morning throughout the day.

“Some wind alerts will be issued as well as the winds crank up Saturday night,” Evans said.

The bitter weekend cold is due to a nor’easter coming up the coast from the southeast U.S.

A winter storm alert is also in effect for southern Virginia. The Northern Virginia and D.C. area will not receive any precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, expect the Arctic blast to continue with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees, with wind chills making it feeling much colder. Think more like zero degrees.

But there’s a break from the frigid air on the horizon: Monday temperatures will rise above freezing for the first time in more than a week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching 30 to 35 degrees — a welcome reprieve from the deep polar freeze.

FORECAST

SATURDAY: COLD ALERT

Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 22-27

Wind Chill: 10s

Winds: North 5-15 mph

Arctic air remains locked in place for the weekend, as a developing nor’easter takes shape over the southeastern U.S. Plan on added clouds Saturday with increasing northerly breezes. The wind will add an extra chill to the air, so plan for wind chills in the single digits for a majority of the day. Gusty breezes will continue for your Saturday night plans with subzero wind chills likely.

SATURDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Cloudy, Breezy

Lows: 0-10

Wind Chill: -10 to -5

Winds: North 15-25 mph

Gusts: 40-45 mph

A very cold and blustery night sets in as a weather-maker to the south intensifies. A few snow flurries are possible. Wind chills will be well below zero across the area. Limit time outdoors and keep exposed skin covered to avoid frostbite.

SUNDAY: COLD ALERT

Early Clouds to Sun, Windy

Highs: 25-30

Wind Chill: 0s

Winds: North 15-25 mph

Gusts: 40-45 mph

The nor’easter off the coast will bring very strong winds to the DMV Sunday. Northerly wind gusts over 45 mph are possible. This will make for dangerously low windchills, so continue to cover all exposed skin outdoors to avoid frostbite and/or hypothermia.

SUNDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Clear, Breezy

Lows: 5-15

Wind Chill: -5 to 0

Winds: North 15-25 mph

Gusts: 40-45 mph

Another cold and blustery night as northwest breezes continue, putting wind chills below zero.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 30-35

Wind Chill: 20s

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Temperatures for parts of the DMV are forecast to surpass the freezing mark for the first time in over a week.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

