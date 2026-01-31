This Northern Virginia county is hoping you’ll adopt a fire hydrant. Will you answer the call?

Got a little energy left over after shoveling your driveway? Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in Virginia is hoping you'll use that shovel to help them clear a path around local fire hydrants.

Chip Galloway, the lead Geographic Information Systems analyst with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, said their Adopt a Hydrant program lets local residents find a fire hydrant near them to take care of.

“People are passionate about this, and they take pride in keeping their hydrant clear,” Galloway said.

In just the last week, they’ve approved 300 new adoptions, bringing the total number to more than 840.

And, believe it or not, there’s around 30,000 fire hydrants in the county. So there’s a lot to choose from.

“We view this program as a simple and easy way for residents to help support the fire department’s operations,” said John Woolverton, GIS analyst with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. “We’re just hoping to gain more (participation) essentially each year.”

When you adopt a hydrant, you’re asked to clear snow, brush and debris at least 3 feet around it.

“If the community can help out, shaving seconds off an emergency response can make a big difference. So if you can help your community, help with clearing the hydrant on your street, it may reduce the time in order to have that emergency response,” Galloway said.

To adopt a fire hydrant, head to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Adopt a Hydrant app, input an address and a list of available hydrants will pop up and you fill out an application.

“There’s an automated email that you’ll receive an adoption certificate, and a thanks from the department,” Woolverton said.

And as much as it might be tempting, they want you to stick to just cleaning and keeping the area clear.

“We ask that people not paint their hydrant or put decorations around it. The whole purpose of this program is to maintain that the hydrant is clear,” Galloway said.

