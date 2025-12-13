‘The Ruler’ Oba Femi prepares for WWE battle at Saturday Night’s Main Event in DC

WWE superstar Oba Femi will take on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a special showcase bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in D.C.

Pro wrestling star John Cena will retire after his final match Saturday night at D.C.’s Capital One Arena. However, for one WWE superstar, the event will be the biggest show in his young career.

Oba Femi, the NXT champion, will take on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a special showcase bout. Outside of Cena’s match with “The Ring General” Gunther, the rest of the card will feature matches pitting some of the main roster talent against the stars of the future who make up NXT, WWE’s development system program.

“To keep it simple for the casual fan, it’s basically the old guard versus the new guard, or the current guard versus the upcoming guard,” Oba said. “This is the No. 1 prospect, the No. 1 potential guy versus the number one current guy. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

For 27-year-old Oba, having a match with Rhodes — the company’s top star — will be the biggest match of his career so far. While most of the audience will be in attendance to see Cena, Oba said he plans to give the fans in D.C. a show.

“There’s definitely pressure, but like, it’s good pressure, and pressure makes diamonds, and I’ve consistently delivered under pressure of so many other times,” Oba said. “I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that Saturday is no different.”

Saturday’s match will be the latest milestone in Oba’s young career. Being a part of Cena’s farewell show is an “honor,” he said, adding that the former 17-time champion is a great example for wrestlers to model.

“The work ethic is just unmatched, just pure grind,” Oba said. “He was always in shape. He was always a good spokesperson. He was always fantastic on the mic. He always delivered in his matches.”

From Nigeria to the wrestling stage

However, the opportunity to become a WWE wrestler almost never came to be. Born and raised in Nigeria, Oba — whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan — was a wrestling fan as a child but was unsure if he would have the chance at a career in WWE since he lived in Africa.

He competed in track and field as a shot putter in college, first at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, then Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Alabama. When the promotion reached out for a tryout, Oba said it was an opportunity he would “be a fool to not jump on it.”

He signed with WWE in 2021 as part of its NIL (name, image and likeness) program that gave collegiate athletics a pathway to join the company. Oba recalled taking his first bump, or the act of taking a fall on the mat, after someone demonstrated the move.

To this day, he calls it one of the painful wrestling moves he has ever taken.

“I said, ‘You know, it can’t be that bad.’ I lied,” Oba said. “I took my first bump, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then for a second, I questioned it like ‘Do I really want to do this every day?’ But then, eventually, you get used to it and all that stuff.”

After joining the NXT brand, Oba has dominated. He’s a two-time NXT champion and the longest reigning North American Champion. His favorite matches thus far feature some of the best young talent in the developmental system, including Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne and Tony D’Angelo.

However, while Oba feels he’s had “one of the best NXT careers ever,” he tries to not buy into the hype, saying it’s “how you get lost in the sauce.” To get better, he follows advice from retired wrestler Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT.

“It’s the doubts and the self-hate sometimes that elevates you to become that caliber of performer,” Oba said.

Before he can focus on becoming a full-time member of the main roster, “The Ruler” has his sights set on Rhodes and Saturday Night’s Main Event in D.C. He promises to deliver the best performance possible for WWE fans around the world.

“Whether you’re there or not, I know you’re going to watch, and I guarantee you’re going to get the best version of ‘The Ruler,’” he said. “You’re going to see who Oba Femi is through that screen on that day. I am the ruler, the destroyer, the bringer of war, the one who cannot be toppled, you will get to witness me in all of my glory.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.