Pro wrestling takes over DC for John Cena’s final WWE match

D.C. will host WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show, headlined by John Cena, in the final match of a farewell tour after announcing last year that he planned to retire.

Orlando and Vanessa Roque filled up a stroller with colorful John Cena merchandise as they shopped at a special popup superstore close to D.C.’s Capital One Arena.

The Laurel, Maryland, couple shopped with their children, looking for gear to wear Saturday night as the pro wrestling star plans to have his final match.

“It’s great to see,” Vanessa Roque said. “Especially for my husband, he’s a big fan; he didn’t mind dropping some bucks to see his John Cena for the last time.”

D.C. will play host to WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena. The event will be headlined by Cena, who will take on Austrian pro wrestling star “The Ring General” Gunther.

The showdown will cap off the final match in Cena’s farewell tour after announcing last year that he planned to retire.

Justin Harrison, senior director of special projects for Events DC, told WTOP the District outbid multiple cities — including Boston in Cena’s home state of Massachusetts — to host the event.

The idea to host Cena’s final match came after fans sold out D.C.’s CareFirst Arena in February for “Vengeance Day,” a premier live event for WWE’s developmental league NXT. Harrison, a self-admitted wrestling fan, said he, along with Events DC CEO Angie Gates, wanted to add more wrestling programming to meet the demand.

“Events like this are heavily sought after, and there’s a lot of demand,” Harrison said. “I think that there was a compelling story here of, perhaps, WWE’s greatest American athlete … to finish his career in the nation’s capital.”

Along with hosting Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE will have its performers make multiple appearances around the city over the weekend, and its superstore will be open through Sunday.

But that’s not all. The Undertaker, a notable WWE wrestler who’s since retired, recorded an episode of his podcast at the Howard Theater. The city will also team up with WWE to air a special Make-A-Wish announcement during Saturday’s show, Harrison said.

Events DC expects 40,000 people to be Downtown over the course of the weekend during WWE activities, with the projected economic impact expected to be about $28 million, Harrison said.

“I think that’s what signals out locally and nationally and internationally, that D.C. is a great place to host large-scale sporting events, and we know how to do it well,” Harrison said.

‘Insane’ ticket prices not scaring fans away

Some tickets remain on sale, with Ticketmaster’s lowest price starting at over $400. For some fans, the price is worth it.

Carlos Rodriguez, of Missouri City, Texas, told WTOP he found his tickets in the 100 Level between $400-$500, and had no regrets over paying for them.

“It’s a memorable moment. It’s his last match ever, one of the greatest of all time in any sport, like wrestling, football, basketball,” Rodriguez said. “Seeing somebody that you’ve watched growing up, like, live for the final time is going to be something special.”

Josh Dumlao traveled all the way from San Jose, California, to see Cena’s final match. He called the ticket prices “insane” and the most he has ever paid. However, while wearing a Cena hoodie and hat, Dumlao said people are going to pay whatever possible to be a part of history.

“I know it’s not feasible for a lot of people financially. I get that,” Dumlao said. “But, if you really want to make memories and enjoy these memories and cherish them, find a way.”

For those who cannot go to the show, Events DC will organize a special fan fest for Cena’s final match.

It will feature WWE’s pregame show recording on F Street, a sign-making station, photo and video booths to record personal goodbyes to Cena, live music, food trucks and a merchandise stand. Registration for the event is closed and limited walk-up spots will be available.

The experience of hosting a large-scale arena show also gives D.C. a preview of what it could expect if the city ever wanted to host one of the promotion’s larger stadium events, such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Harrison said the possibility of D.C. hosting a WrestleMania is an idea Events DC will explore in the future.

“We plan on continuing to build out this relationship, so when the infrastructure is in place, we’ll have a competitive bid,” he said.

Traffic advisory for John Cena fan fest

D.C. police released a list of street closures and parking restrictions for those traveling near Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, F Street, NW, from 6th Street to 7th Street, will be posted as Emergency No Parking.

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 4 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

F Street from 5th Street to 6th Street NW (westbound traffic only will be closed)

