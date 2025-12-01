Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus, then truck in DC

D.C. police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was killed on Wednesday.

Jal Chuol Pinuieny, 29, was struck by a WMATA bus shortly before 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. In a news release, police said Pinuieny “fell into the roadway prior to the crash.”

After Pinuieny was struck, the bus driver called 911 and was attempting to direct traffic around the crash with a witness when a pickup truck struck Pinuieny and then fled the scene.

When D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene, Pinuieny was pronounced dead.

Police have asked anyone who has knowledge of this incident to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip to the “text tip line” at 50411.

See a map of the crash location below:

