Kids at DC hospital get visit, holiday gifts from Washington Wizards players

Several members of the Washington Wizards made a visit to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday to spend time with the children who will be in the hospital for the holidays battling cancer and other serious diseases.

They made a Christmas visit to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Monday to spend time with the children who will be in the hospital for the holidays battling cancer and other serious diseases.

“When kids are in the hospital, it gets really boring and it’s not very fun when they’re here. They’re not feeling great, and having visits like this really lifts their spirits, especially around the holidays and this time of year, it’s extra hard to be in the hospital,” Katie Wallace, the child life supervisor at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, said.

Almost a dozen players from the team showed up in matching gray jumpsuits and spent hours going room to room dropping off signed basketballs as well as Wizards hats and blankets.

“Just having this break in the day from the medical things that they have going on, and being able to visit with athletes, is amazing. And just one of the greatest parts of my job is seeing how it brings smiles to the kids’ faces,” Wallace said.

Some decorated ornaments and built gingerbread houses with the young ones, others, such as Kyshawn George, reminisced about their childhood.

“Got to build the Legos with some kids. I haven’t done Legos in a very long time. Used to do them as a kid. Just a little throwback moment,” George said. “It was cool.”

Sunny Thornton, who’s 5 years old, was happy to have new friends to color ornaments and crack jokes with — Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill.

“Happy holidays, everyone! Go Wizards,” she said.

The hard-working nurses who take care of these kids were not forgotten. The players made sure to leave them with Amazon gift cards as they were leaving.

