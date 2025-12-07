‘It certainly changes the tone’: Political analyst on Bonds’ announcement not to seek reelection

At-large D.C. Council member Anita Bonds becomes the latest official to not seek reelection for the District's governing body.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Mike Murillo talks to political analyst Julius Hobson Jr. about Anita Bonds announcing she will not be running for reelection.

As at-large D.C. Council member Anita Bonds becomes the latest official to not seek reelection for the District’s governing body, the decision is paving the way for a “refresh” of the council, according to one political analyst.

Julius Hobson Jr., an adjunct professor at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management, told WTOP that while Bonds’ announcement was “somewhat expected,” it marks a “good thing” for D.C.

“I think it’s a refresh, and I think it’s a good thing,” Hobson said. “As these people choose to either retire or run for something else, it opens up the prospects of getting new blood on the city council and in the D.C. government.”

“That’s always a good thing. And I’m happy to see that happen,” he said.

Bonds, who made her announcement Saturday, has been on the D.C. Council since 2012. She also serves as the chair of the D.C. Council’s Committee on Executive Administration and Labor.

For Hobson, the bigger question is whether Council Chairman Phil Mendelson is going to run again.

“If he chooses not to run again, we will see a redoing of council membership that is nothing like we’ve had since Home Rule,” Hobson said. “You’d have to go back to 1974 with the original election for the local government after Home Rule was enacted by Congress to see the kind of change given to all the different people who are moving around.”

If Mendelson decides not to run, Hobson said that there will be a lot of unknowns at both the local and national level.

“Well, it certainly changes the tone and tenor of the council, particularly if the chairman decides not to not to run again,” Hobson said. “We’ll have new people who have to … let us know what their ideas are about dealing with the national government and the White House, at least through the end of the administration of Donald Trump.”

Bonds’ announcement comes shortly after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she will not be running for a fourth term.

Bonds’ history in D.C. politics

Bonds, who is 80, authored and co-authored more than 150 pieces of legislation during her time on the Council.

Hobson said he first met Bonds in 1974 when she ran for the Board of Education. He won in Ward 8 and she ran in Ward 2.

“That was 1973, the last year of runoff. She had to get 40% or more, she didn’t, and so they had a runoff election two weeks later, and she lost that to Bill Treanor,” he said.

He said that she then helped manage Marion Barry’s campaigns for council and mayor.

“She was involved in Jesse Jackson’s campaign. She had worked in a number of administrations before she actually became elected to city council, so she has a long history of involvement in D.C. government and D.C. politics.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.