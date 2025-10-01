WorldPride DC 2025 brought color, celebration and major economic boost

While the final turnout fell short of what organizers had hoped, WorldPride 2025 still delivered a major economic boost to the D.C. region, according to a newly released impact report.

It was an almost monthlong celebration that brought members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies from around the world to D.C. in May. While the final turnout fell short of what organizers had hoped, WorldPride 2025 still delivered a major economic boost to the region, according to a newly released impact report.

The event ran for 23 days, featuring more than 400 events across all eight wards of the city. In total, 1.2 million people attended, bringing a wave of spending to hotels, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.

Organizers had projected a $787 million economic impact. The final tally came in at $310.7 million, driven by lodging, dining, retail, entertainment and tax revenue. Metro ridership surged nearly 12% during the final weekend, with 1.27 million riders.

“The city became a living rainbow — alive with music, protest, dancing and joy. From our LGBTQ+ family to our friends and allies, we stood side by side, declaring that our movement is unstoppable,” Capital Pride Alliance Board President Ashley Smith said.

But the celebration wasn’t without challenges. Safety concerns and political uncertainty led some potential attendees to stay home and at least one confirmed sponsor to withdraw support.

Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said the team knew the outcome of the 2024 presidential election would shape what the event would ultimately become.

“The relentless attacks left so many of us searching for hope amid the calls to cancel, to boycott, to turn away from the work we had begun. All of these factors led to a significant reduction in financial support, from corporate pullback to a reallocation of city funds. Despite a 50% reduction in funds, WorldPride DC not only successfully proceeded, but we managed to award $1.4 million in grants to the community,” Bos said in the report.

Despite falling short of projections, city officials and local businesses said the event still brought a meaningful boost to tourism and visibility for D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community.

WorldPride 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C., and organizers said the event showcased the city’s vibrant neighborhoods, diverse communities and enduring commitment to equality.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.