Road closures in effect for certain parts of DC during dignitary visit

Some roads in D.C. will be closed or have parking restrictions through Thursday. Here's what you need to know if you're driving in the District.

Through 6 a.m. Thursday, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking.

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

West curb lane of 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street NW

Also through Thursday at 6 a.m., the following streets be closed to vehicle traffic.

Exit 4B to 12th Street Expressway from westbound Maine Avenue SW

Exit 3 to 12th Street Expressway from northbound (inbound) I-395

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 10th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)

D.C. police said the changes are subject to change and vehicles in the area where there are closures or parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed.

D.C. police also said drivers may encounter possible delays around the area where the event is taking place, but they did not specify what the event was.

President Donald Trump is planning to receive Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week with all the trappings of a state visit, according to CNN.

