A large ‘charismatic’ animal is about to be born at DC’s National Zoo — an Asian elephant

The Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. is preparing for the birth of a large "charismatic and charming" animal: an Asian elephant.

Zoo officials announced Monday morning that an Asian elephant is expected to give birth between mid-January and early March 2026. Elephant pregnancies typically last between 18 and 22 months.

It would be the first elephant birth at the National Zoo in nearly 25 years and a first-time pregnancy for Nhi Linh, 12-year-old elephant

Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director, said the birth represents hope for the species’ future. “The first step to saving any species is getting people to care,” Smith said in a news release.

“As animal ambassadors, elephant calves are as charming and charismatic as they come. I can’t wait for visitors to experience the joy of watching our multigenerational herd socialize, play and learn — reminding us how much we share with these gentle, intelligent animals.”

The calf’s father is 44-year-old Spike, who was brought to the zoo in 2018 with hopes he would grow the herd.

Staff are “cautiously optimistic” that Nhi Linh will deliver a healthy calf.

Matchmakers pair ‘feisty’ Nhi Linh with ‘laid-back’ Spike

Scientists track elephant lineage in a “studbook” and give breeding recommendations through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

The National Zoo said factors that go into that recommendation include “the individuals’ genetic relatedness to one another, overall health and temperament.”

The process maintains genetic diversity of the population of elephants in captivity, the zoo said.

As far as personality traits go, zoo staff described Nhi Linh as “feisty and rambunctious.”

“She is very inquisitive and brave when trying or exploring new things,” the zoo said in the news release. “Keepers say she is smitten with Spike, who exudes a laid-back, ‘gentlemanly’ attitude.”

Their calf will join a herd of six elephants — its parents, grandmother Trong Nhi, 22, Bozie, 51, Swarna, 51, and Maharani, 35.

Zookeepers said Nhi Linh has willingly participated in ultrasounds. (Courtesy Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Elephant pregnancies come with risk

Nhi Linh was bred with Spike in April 2024 and a few months later, staff confirmed her pregnancy using a blood test.

The female elephant willingly participates in ultrasounds to track the fetus’ development. She also takes part in daily strength and flexibility exercises, including one designed to help her nurse the calf after it is born.

Staff will be tracking her progesterone levels to indicate when she’s ready to give birth.

As is the case with pregnancies in other species, elephants run the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or another complication.

Spike has sired three calves at other zoos, but none have survived.

Around the same time Nhi Linh was bred with Spike, the stud also conceived with Nih Linh’s mom, Trong Nhi. Late last month, she showed signs of discomfort and after testing her hormones through a blood test, zookeepers believe her fetus “may no longer be viable.”

Trong Nhi is in stable condition and is socializing as normal, zoo staff said.

“Breeding Asian elephants in human care is worthwhile for many reasons, not the least of which is this species is critically endangered,” said Robbie Clark, elephant manager, in a news release.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to set Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh up for success, and we were hopeful that both would have healthy calves. While that is not likely in the cards for Trong Nhi, we are excited to see how she steps into her new role as grandmother.

A rare event at the National Zoo

The zoo has welcomed only a few baby elephants in its history. The species is endangered, with just 50,000 Asian elephants worldwide.

Kumari, the first Asian elephant to be born at the National Zoo in 1995, died unexpectedly after 16 months, according to Smithsonian archives.

Kandula, another elephant born at the zoo in November 2001, became the first captive male of his species to be conceived through artificial insemination. He was moved to the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2015 to breed.

The zoo plans to give updates throughout Nhi Linh’s pregnancy. It also hopes to raise $23 million in public and corporate donations to expand its elephant conservation program and fund research.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

