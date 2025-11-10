12-year-old-boy from Southeast DC found, police say

D.C. police said a 12-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning after walking the family dog, has been found.

Demetri Montgomery, who has autism, was last seen near the 55-hundred block of C Street in Southeast around 7 a.m. His mother, Cynthia Walton, said he left to walk the family’s white pit bull, Skyla, but had not returned.

D.C. police told WTOP on Monday morning that Montgomery had been found.

Henderson Long with D.C.’s Missing Voice, a nonprofit that helps locate missing persons, told WTOP that a citizen found the family dog without Montgomery and called police.

Community members joined the search to locate Montgomery, canvassing neighborhoods and assisting Walton in distributing flyers.

At the time of her son’s disappearance, Walton said Montgomery was verbal and approachable.

“He’s very, very friendly. He’s very polite,” she said. “He’s not a runaway. He don’t even go outside to play or anything.”

