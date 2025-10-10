Weekend road closures in DC area for Army Ten-Miler and Snallygaster festival

This year marks D.C.'s 41st annual Army Ten-Miler race, bringing thousands of runners Sunday, and with the race comes several street closures and parking restrictions throughout the District and Northern Virginia.

D.C. police sent out an advisory to let people know the following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. to noon Sunday:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

D.C. police are also closing the following streets to vehicle traffic Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon:

Key Bridge NW

Outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Arlington police said these roads will close at 5 a.m. and reopen by 9 or 10 a.m.:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street

S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

Exit 8A, on southbound I-395

Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from N. Kent Street to Route 110 (Southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be permitted to travel westbound on Wilson Boulevard)

Westbound I-66, from Washington D.C. to Exit 73

These roads will be closed from 5 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., Arlington police said:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (Traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be able to travel west on Army Navy Drive after 9 a.m.)

S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (Traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be able to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)

S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes

Exit 10A, on northbound I-395 (Access to George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open)

Exit 10A, on southbound I-395

Exit 8B, on southbound I-395

Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street

Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge

Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street / Pentagon South Parking

A couple of Virginia roads will be closed slightly longer, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City

Exit 75, on eastbound I-66

Then from 6 a.m. to noon the following D.C. streets will be closed to traffic:

Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street NW to Ohio Drive SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

14th Street Bridge — HOV lanes only

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 7th Street SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to G Street SW

C Street from 7th Street to 9th Street SW

9th Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SW

Arlington police said these roads will be closed from 7:45 to 10 a.m.:

N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (Northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard)

Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

Lastly, a few roads will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to Arlington police:

12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (Residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)

Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

Exit 8C, on southbound I-395

The race has an updated FAQ page on its website with start times and more information.

Snallygaster road closures from Friday to Sunday

Drivers should also be aware of some weekend road closures to make way for Saturday’s Snallygaster beer festival in D.C.

The closures start Friday night and last through the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, according to D.C. police.

From Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 2 a.m., these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic and marked as “emergency no parking”:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street and 7th Street, NW

There’s a possibility that one more road will be closed to traffic on Saturday, if officials feel it’s in the interest of public safety and traffic flow:

7th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

