RFK Jr.’s neighbor has Halloween display message for him

Move over spooky, this year’s Halloween theme in D.C. is politics.

Along with pumpkins, witches and vampires, you will see a lot of Halloween decorations featuring political messages on the front steps of homes around the District.

Skeletons throwing sandwiches were spotted in many parts of D.C., which represents Sean Dunn, the former paralegal for the Department of Justice who was arrested for throwing a sub at a Customs and Border Protection during a protest at 14th and U streets NW in August.

One hot spot for politically themed Halloween decorations is in Georgetown, which may make one of President Donald Trump’s cabinet members feel less than festive.

Christine Payne has lived, along with her husband Jimmy, in Georgetown for six years and her small but pointed decoration has more than a veiled message to her neighbor Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“My son has autism, and a neighbor is very active in anti-vaccines,” Payne said. “So it was also in reflection to that.”

Along with pumpkins and a Halloween themed “Welcome” sign on the door, Payne has a skeleton displayed in her window.

The skeleton in a child-sized chair, holding a sign that says, “Wish I had taken my vaccine.”

“There is a small bottle of Tylenol also next to his feet because we’re very concerned about it affecting children,” Payne said.

Another one of Payne’s neighbors joined her with the theme — by putting out a headstone that reads, “I did my own research.”

“We have people taking photos of it constantly,” Payne said.

While she had not heard from Kennedy about the Halloween display, she did say he and his wife Cheryl Hines have only been nice and friendly.

“One of the nicer neighbors that we’ve dealt with through the years, very agreeable, but love thy neighbor, not agree with his politics,” Payne said.

