Howard University kicked off its 101st Homecoming weekend with Yardfest 2025, celebrating the theme “One of One.” Students and alumni gathered for music, fashion and community spirit on the historic "yard."

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘It’s a family reunion’: Howard University homecoming kicks off with first day of Yardfest

Howard University’s 101st homecoming weekend kicked off on Friday with Yardfest 2025.

This year, the homecoming’s theme is “One of One,” where the university will showcase its uniqueness, pursuance of service and its unity, according to its website.

The music festival, which in the past has featured Jay-Z, Ludacris and The Notorious B.I.G., packed Howard’s legendary “yard” with current students and alumni, such as Kenny Harris from the class of 2012.

“What makes this weekend so special is that it’s a family reunion,” Harris said. “It’s a place where you can come as who you are and leave as who you want to be.”

Another alumni who made their way back home was Pat France. The member of the class of 1986 said back in her day, they didn’t call it Yardfest.

“It was still the same energy,” France said. “It’s gotten a lot more professional. We just hung on the yard.”

France said what makes returning to Howard so special is the love, the energy, the warmth and the continued academic excellence.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at Howard University “stroll” during Yardfest on Friday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Howard University’s 101st homecoming weekend kicked off on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, with Yardfest 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Howard University’s 101st homecoming weekend kicked off on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, with Yardfest 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Howard University’s 101st homecoming weekend kicked off on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, with Yardfest 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Howard University’s 101st homecoming weekend kicked off on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, with Yardfest 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A student photographer who was working around the yard taking pictures of both students and performers was sophomore Winston Owens.

“The artists will literally come out and just have a normal conversation with you,” Owens said. “The connection is probably my favorite part of Yardfest.”

Of course, music is a big part of Yardfest, but so is fashion, as freshman Azariah Powell made clear.

“I picked out my outfit on Oct. 1,” Powell said.

The Atlanta native noted she had to choose another outfit last minute because the outfit she ordered didn’t arrive on time.

Fellow freshman Akeelah Shaw, who is from New Jersey, said she was excited for her first homecoming weekend.

“I’m looking forward to having just a good experience, the community of Howard and the Bison love. I’m so excited for it,” Shaw said.

The Howard Bison are taking on the Morgan State Bears on Saturday, and Harris made a prediction that a few Bisons would say is wrong.

“We’ve never lost. We never lost a party,” Harris said with a laugh.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.