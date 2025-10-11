Visitors are expressing their disappointment that the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo will be closed to the public due to the government shutdown.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Government shutdown causes a real Boo at the Zoo

The National Zoo’s annual event, Boo at the Zoo, has a new meaning this year.

It took until day 11 of the federal government shutdown before the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in D.C. had to shut their doors and gates to the public for the last time.

They both were using last year’s funds to stay open during the shutdown.

The line to pull into the parking lot of the National Zoo was backed up on Connecticut Avenue on Saturday, as both tourists and locals attempted to get one last peak at their favorite animals.

Eight-year-old Molly was posing by the massive letters spelling out zoo while her mother took pictures.

“I saw pandas, I saw the sloth bear, and I went into the big ape house,” said Molly. “My mom said we can get ice cream.”

Molly and her mother Bettina were visiting from Palm Beach, Florida, and went to between four and five different Smithsonian museums since they arrived on Wednesday.

“I think that we’ll see a resolution soon, I hope, and in the meantime, I do hope that all the furloughed workers see their back pay,” said Bettina.

A lot of locals look at the zoo and the Smithsonian with pride when they show out-of-town guests their home city.

One of those is Vanessa Furtado, who along with her husband and son, brought her parents, who are visiting from Chicago, to the zoo.

“The fact that everything is free for people to come and see, is a big draw for folks,” said Furtado. “Big bummer when it’s shut down.”

Furtado was asked if she had a message for those in Congress.

“Come to the table and start talking to each other, hardworking government employees who are doing their jobs not getting paid. So, let’s end the shenanigans,” said Furtado.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.