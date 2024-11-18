‘It’s all about love’: Go-go Museum celebrates grand opening in Anacostia, telling history of official music of DC

The more than $2 million D.C. Go-go Museum celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and, of course, go-go music and “Beat Ya Feet,” dancing.

A new D.C. museum that tells the story of the city’s official music, go-go, has opened its doors in Anacostia. The more than $2 million “Go-go Museum and Cafe” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday and, of course, go-go music and dancing that makes you want to “beat ya feet.”

Ronald Moten, a community advocate with Don’t Mute D.C., is one of the champions of the project.

“We’ve never had (anything) here in Southeast that was built by the people, that can basically show our talents, our culture and our history,” Moten said.

Moten said it’s been a long and, at times, difficult process to make this museum a reality, but he said he’s glad they’ve reached the finish line.

The museum features memorabilia and pictures that tell the story of the music. There are also interactive exhibits that allow you to see and hear some of the genre’s biggest moments.

Moten added that the museum will be more than just a museum. It will offer workshops, classes and other programs for young people, aimed at helping them enter careers, including those in the arts.

“We’re going to be training our young people how to do sound engineering, livestreaming, photography, how to play go-go,” Moten said.

He said the museum will also introduce young people to other possible career fields as well, including culinary arts with its café.

The museum will also be a safe place for at-risk kids, where they can learn how to produce and record music, even late at night.

“We have a recording studio in here, so at 12 o’clock at night … we have interrupters go and get them off the streets and bring them in here, in the studio,” Moten said.

‘It’s all about love’

Chuck Brown is considered the “Godfather of Go-go Music” and, during the opening of the museum, his son Wiley Brown shed tears as he said his father would have loved the museum and been proud of those who supported the project.

“I know he’s smiling down on all of us right now because (we’re) all keeping this going,” Brown said. “And it wouldn’t be here without everybody that cares about the music. It’s all about love.”

At-large D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who authored the legislation that made go-go the official music of D.C., said the music continues to gain popularity as it receives attention on the national stage at award shows, in movies and on TV series.

“The sound of our city, the soundtrack of our city, continues to reach new audiences, inspire generations,” McDuffie said. “But it’s not just about recognition. It’s about preservation. It’s about celebration.”

D.C.-native, rapper and actor Anwan Glover, known for his role in HBO’s “The Wire,” also attended the opening. He said go-go music helped turn his life around when he was younger after he survived a shooting that nearly took his life.

“This music saved my life,” Glover said. “I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for this music and … the people here in our city.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, until the opening, D.C. was missing one museum.

“Now, we can say when people come to visit our city, when young people are talking about our history and culture, that we have a go-go museum,” Bowser said.

Construction to expand the museum is already underway, which includes more exhibits and an outdoor performance area.

