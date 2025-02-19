Dozens of schools already lined up for visits to DC’s new Go-Go Museum

Dozens of schools have already scheduled field trips to the Go-Go Museum & Cafe in Southeast D.C., which officially opened its doors on Wednesday.

“Go-go is an art,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “It is an incredible day for our city and for our culture.”

The genre — described as a drum-driven mix of grooves and beats inspired by funk, blues, salsa, gospel, soul and Latin music — originated in D.C. in the mid-1970s, established by Chuck Brown, who is often called the “godfather of go-go.”

Wednesday marked the five-year anniversary of Bowser signing legislation that designated go-go as the official music of D.C.

Located in Anacostia, the museum is the first institution dedicated to celebrating and preserving go-go music. It features artifacts, interactive exhibits, a recording studio and an outdoor stage for live shows.

“Go-go is really the sound of the city,” Bowser said. “It’s up to us to be intentional about how we preserve our music.”

The museum is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and about 50 schools have already signed up for field trips.

“It feels very good to know that young people are interested in their history and culture,” said Ron Moten, the museum’s founder and CEO. “It just feels overwhelming.”

Students from D.C. schools, including Coolidge, Anacostia and Dunbar high schools, are among those planning visits. Moten said schools from outside the area have also expressed interest.

“You have to fill out an application, let us know when you want to come, how many students,” Moten explained.

During their visits, students will not only learn about go-go’s history and cultural impact, but also have the opportunity to create music and explore the basics of sound engineering.

“I think every city should preserve and save its cultural history,” Moten said. “It makes you proud and appreciate your community.”

