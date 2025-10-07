As the government shutdown enters its second week, D.C. nonprofit Bread for the City is preparing for a spike in demand for food, diapers and clothing, especially from furloughed federal workers and contractors.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. From beans to diapers, DC nonprofit gears up to help 1,000 more families amid shutdown

As the government shutdown enters its second week, D.C. nonprofit Bread for the City is preparing for a spike in demand for food, diapers and clothing, especially from furloughed federal workers and contractors.

“They’re not sure if they’re going to get their (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits or Social Security benefits,” Food and Clothing Director Trazy Collins said. “We’ve been a place that’s letting folks know — we’re still here.”

This week marks the first missed paycheck for many federal employees, and Collins said that’s expected to bring a wave of new clients seeking help.

Standing beside a stack of beans, part of the nonprofit’s emergency inventory in Northwest D.C., Collins said Bread for the City is preparing to serve 1,000 more families this month alone.

Contractors, she said, are especially vulnerable.

“There’s no guarantee they’re going to receive back pay. … There’s not even a guarantee they’ll have a job at the end of this,” she said.

While SNAP benefits are expected to continue through November, Collins said the state of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, remains uncertain, adding to the anxiety among families with young children.

“People who have never expected to go to a food pantry, who have never expected to seek out diaper assistance. … We’re making sure folks know where to go, making sure folks are accessing those resources,” Collins said.

Collins said her message to anyone struggling is that Bread for the City will be there to help.

“If they are wanting to get out and be in community, we’re here. We welcome them to come volunteer with us or take part in some of our social service events,” she said.

Client services at both of BFTC’s centers in Northwest and Southeast D.C. will close at noon on Wednesday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.