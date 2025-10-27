DC’s only outdoor statue of a Confederate general is back in a Judiciary Square park

In August, the National Park Service said the restoration of the statue of Brig. Gen. Albert Pike aligns with "recent executive orders to beautify the nation's capital and re-instate pre-existing statues."

The statute of Brigadier General Albert Pike was returned to its Judiciary Square park on October 26, 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) The statute of Brigadier General Albert Pike was returned to its Judiciary Square park on October 26, 2025. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) On Saturday, the National Park Service returned the statue of Brig. Gen. Albert Pike to its home after being in storage for over five years.

The only statue of a Confederate general in the nation’s capital was pulled down by ropes and chains and then lit on fire on Juneteenth 2020 by demonstrators who were protesting the murder of George Floyd.

The bronze statue of Pike, which was dedicated in 1901, was authorized by Congress and honors the leader’s more than 30 years as the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient and Accepted Rite of Scottish Freemasonry.

Over the years, members of the D.C. government tried to have the statute removed, including in 1992, when the D.C. Council petitioned the federal government.

The statue’s return to the Judiciary Square neighborhood in the District is thanks to President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”

In August, the National Park Service put out a statement about the Pike statue that said, “The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and re-instate pre-existing statues.”

The statue of Pike sits on the corner of 3rd and D Street NW in a park by the headquarters of D.C. police.

As of Sunday, the statue, along with two John Deere cherry pickers, was surrounded by a chain link fence.

