Washington’s other football team keeps winning

The Beacon House Falcons, D.C.'s football team of 7-year-olds, has a chance to win the Capital Youth Athletic Conference’s city title.

Most D.C.-area football fans will have to wait until Monday night to see the Washington Commanders take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Washington’s other football team was on the field competing to play for the Capital Youth Athletic Conference’s city title.

The 7-year-olds on the Beacon House Falcons defeated the South Bowie Sharks 36-0 at the Edgewood Recreation Center in Northeast D.C. With the win, the Falcons will compete for the city title next week.

A win by that wide a margin was not a surprise to Falcons player Logan Wagner Coles, who said it is something, “We always do.”

“We had a lot of touchdowns,” Falcons quarterback Dasean Humphrey said after the game. “Our players was running fast and running physical.”

Wagner Coles said the reason is the team works really hard during games and at practice.

The Falcons’ record this season is 8-1-1, and their head coach, James Gray, believes the sky is the limit for his players.

“If they stay focused and keep doing the things that I know they can do, we can go all the way to nationals,” Gray said.

Not only is Gray one of the team’s coaches, but he is also the assistant athletic director at Beacon House, an afterschool education and youth development program that serves nearly 400 kids ages 5-18.

When asked if there was a secret to coaching a group of 7-year-olds, Gray used only one word.

“Patience.”

