DC Public Library hops on ‘The Banned Wagon’ for Banned Books Week 2025

Concerned residents joined the line outside the West End Neighborhood Library in D.C. on Sunday to pick up a banned book.

A line formed outside the West End Neighborhood Library in D.C. on Sunday — and not because people were there to check out books.

Instead, concerned residents joined the line, one by one, waiting for their turn to pick up a free copy of a banned book from Penguin Random House’s Banned Wagon. The orange truck, decorated with images of famous banned book titles and the words “Save Our Stories,” sat outside the library as volunteers handed out free copies of books.

“In addition to the free banned books, there’s lots of resources on the table to learn more about either the books themselves or to engage in more activism for fighting against book bans,” said Alyssa Taylor, the director of brand marketing for Penguin Random House.

According to the American Library Association’s book ban data, there were 821 attempts to censor library materials and services in 2024. In those cases, 2,452 unique titles were challenged — that’s the third-highest number of book challenges recorded since tracking began in 1990.

Among the Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2024 are titles featuring LGBTQ+ content, sexually explicit content, depictions of sexual assault and drug use.

“We really believe in engaging with different viewpoints and perspectives, because we publish books from all different perspectives, people of all identities and backgrounds. And so it’s really important to us to be able to bring those books to the community, and be able to make sure that people have access to the books that they’re looking for,” said Maya Livingstone, director of brand communications and social impact for Penguin Random House.

Penguin Random House chose 30 challenged titles to carry on its Banned Wagon tour for its third year on the road. “The Kite Runner,” “The 1619 Project,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” are among the highlighted works.

Harry Gruenspecht waited in line alongside his wife and two young children.

“Being able to learn about the world as it actually is, and not some kind of sanitized version of the world is important to us,” Gruenspecht said.

“As a kid, I was allowed to read anything I wanted to read. So I can’t imagine anything else for my kids.”

For Mary Jane Webb, the Banned Wagon’s visit was just another opportunity to learn more about a topic she’s been passionate about for a while.

For the second year, Webb is working on a project to display banned books in the library of her old school, Murch Elementary. She says students are often surprised by some of the titles they find in the display.

“Kids can specifically look at those books and check them out and everything. And they’re really interested in it. And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this book’s banned? Why is this one banned?’” Webb said.

“(I want them to) know that it’s OK to read the books and that it’s not hurting them or changing, it’s not doing anything to them. It’s helping.”

The Banned Wagon will be at Solid State Books on 600 H Street NE on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.

