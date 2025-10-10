The American University School of Public Affairs opened its doors Friday to federal employees affected by the furlough, offering a full day of free learning and networking opportunities.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. American University offers free learning day for furloughed federal workers

In response to the ongoing government shutdown, the American University School of Public Affairs opened its doors Friday to federal employees affected by furloughs, offering a full day of free learning and networking opportunities.

The event, part of the school’s “Classes Without Quizzes” initiative, featured more than a dozen sessions covering topics such as leadership during disruption, cybersecurity trends, workplace resilience, career development and even filmmaking.

The program is designed to provide professional enrichment without the pressure of grades or tests.

More than 500 people registered for the event, the third time AU has hosted such an event.

“We are very committed to public service, and a lot of our alums go into public service, and we really wanted to support our federal colleagues who are dealing with a time of uncertainty right now,” said Alison Jacknowitz, interim dean of AU’s School of Public Affairs.

Thousands of federal workers fired earlier this year during the sweeping purges by the “Department of Government Efficiency,” President Donald Trump’s administration’s team tasked with slashing federal spending, as well as thousands more affected in the latest government shutdown, are dealing with heavy emotions now, according to Jacknowitz.

She said this program offers those former and furloughed employees an outlet for those emotions and an opportunity to connect to others in the same situation.

“I think the number one issue is uncertainty,” Jacknowitz said. “We have people here that are impacted by the shutdown and also people that have been impacted by layoffs and reductions in force from earlier in the year,” she said.

“We’re here today because we both worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, and we were RIFed in July,” said John Spears, who attended the classes along with his wife, Margaret.

“I’m looking forward to today, looking forward to today, learning about some new things,” Margaret said. “It ranges from artificial intelligence to management techniques to other kinds of pivoting or the current situation in the United States.”

Originally launched in January 2019 during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, “Classes Without Quizzes” reflects SPA’s 85-year commitment to public service and its continued support for federal workers.

“I very proudly served in the federal government for more than 10 years, and I had a chance to serve in the USAID, and I became a career civil servant, then things went in a very different direction,” said Cara George, of Northeast D.C., who was fired earlier this year.

George is an AU alum and called her participation in the program a sort of “homecoming.” She said she is employed now, but not in the area she wants.

She was hoping to gain new skills and insight to hopefully pivot back into her preferred career.

“Hoping for the chance to find community and solidarity with other fired and furloughed feds and folks in the federal space,” George said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.