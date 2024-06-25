Live Radio
2 hospitalized, including 1 firefighter, in DC blaze that displaced large number of people

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 25, 2024, 3:45 PM

D.C. firefighters battled a large blaze that sent thick clouds of smoke billowing into the sky, sent two persons to the hospital and displaced a large number of people.

One person and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuires that were not life-threatening, D.C. Fire and EMS said. Crews also rescued a puppy from the two-alarm fire.

Fire Chief John Donnelly said firefighters located a “patient on the second floor” and were able to rescue the person using a ground ladder. They were not able to use the stairway to get the person out because of the conditions inside, he added. One member of the rescue squad stayed with the person, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“This was a close call today,” Donnelly said.

The fire, which started Tuesday before 2 p.m. at the top floor and attic of an occupied four-story apartment building on the 2600 block of Bowen Road SE, was well underway when firefighters arrived. It extended to two other attached buildings. The heavy fire led to the evacuation of all units, and they continued to fight the blaze from outside using large water streams.

Firefighters started shutting down the exterior water streams by 3 p.m. and started focusing on the hot spots, Donnelly said.

About 100 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, said Vito Maggioli with D.C. Fire.

WTOP’s Ana Golden and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene. 

