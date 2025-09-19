Searching and applying for after-school programs in DC is now at your fingertips

Looking for after-school or weekend programs for your children in D.C.? A new website from the District aims to help you out.

“We’ve been constantly hearing families say that they don’t know where or how to access out of school time, meaning after school and summer programs for D.C.’s children and youth,” Shontia Lowe, executive director of the D.C. Deputy Mayor for Education’s Office for Out of School Time, said. “The problem was access and information.”

She said a new website the District launched aims to fix that issue.

The portal, called MOST-D.C., is a one-stop shop for finding after-school programs for kids.

“So families can log into the portal and search for programs by ward, by location, by school, by program type, to determine what are the best programs to meet the needs of the students,” Lowe said.

It’s offered in English and Spanish and they’re adding additional languages soon. There are more than 1,000 summer and after-school programs on the site now, and administrators will continue to add more.

“Families may traditionally perhaps prioritize a program that’s close to their school, close to their work or close to their home. They don’t have to choose. They can see all of the above through the most.dc.gov portal,” she said.

There are currently more than 6,500 parent accounts and more than 8,000 students linked to programs on the site. They hope that number will grow even more.

Funding for the website was rolled out in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s most recent budget.

“My hope is that MOST-D.C. becomes a household name in families, for families across the wards,” Lowe said. “Families have a plethora of programs to choose from.”

Find the portal online here.

