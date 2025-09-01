Ax attack at DC Safeway leaves one employee in hospital

A man who police say was caught shoplifting from a Northwest D.C. Safeway has been arrested and accused of slashing an employee with an ax during an attack on Friday.

A man who police say was caught shoplifting from a Northwest D.C. Safeway has been arrested and accused of slashing an employee with an ax during an attack on Friday.

Police responded to the Safeway grocery store at 6500 Piney Branch Road NW for reports of shoplifting and assault just before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Spielman, reportedly began to put items in his backpack when a store employee approached him. The two engaged in a physical altercation, leading to Spielman slashing the employee with a hatchet, police said.

Police said the store employee was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

The contents Spielman attempted to steal include strawberry ice cream, lemon bread, brisket, milk and other grocery items totaling over $100.

Spielman was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and shoplifting.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.