‘It’s Zeke. I’ve been shot’: DC firefighter recounts harrowing struggle with armed robber

An off-duty D.C. firefighter, who was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night during an armed robbery on Capitol Hill, tells WTOP that his instinct was to "fight back."

An off-duty D.C. firefighter, who was shot and seriously wounded Saturday night during an armed robbery on Capitol Hill, tells WTOP that his instinct was to "fight back."

Gary “Zeek” Dziekan was walking home from a party at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the 200 block of 8th Street in Northeast, when a teen wearing a surgical mask approached him with a gun.

“I kind of got that sixth sense that something bad was about to happen,” Dziekan said in an interview with WTOP anchor Nick Iannelli. The teen demanded Dziekan’s cellphone and told the firefighter to give him a password to an app.

When Dziekan said he didn’t know the password, the teen put the gun to Dziekan’s chest, and, in a split-second decision, the firefighter fought back. He grabbed “the barrel of the gun” and swung the teen away, who pulled the trigger

A bullet landed in Dziekan’s shoulder after striking the teen’s fingers, and the teen dropped everything, including the gun, and ran.

“I noticed how much I was bleeding,” the blood was pouring out “pretty good,” Dziekan said. He managed to call 911, but couldn’t get through to an operator for three minutes.

At that point, the robber ran back to the scene and Dziekan thought, “he’s coming back to finish me off and kill me.”

While lying on the ground, Dziekan grabbed the gun and fired off shots in the teen’s direction, scaring him off, not knowing if he hit him or not.

“It’s either fight or get shot, and I chose to fight,” he said. “I still got shot, but it wasn’t a fatal shot in the chest, for sure.”

Dziekan said during the struggle, he had forced the teen to shoot away from his heart.

Then, “my medical training kicks in,” and Dziekan took off his shirt and used it to put pressure on the wound.

A neighbor came over and offered help and Dziekan had him call his firehouse. “It’s Zeek. I’ve been shot. I need help,” he told his fellow firefighters.

“I kind of was in a shock at that point,” he said.

His colleagues from Engine 18, just a few blocks away, rushed to him and saved his life.

Meanwhile, D.C. police arrested the 17-year-old suspected shooter nearby and charged him with assault with intent to rob. The teen also was injured, police said.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced upgraded charges against Marcellus Dyson Jr., 17, of Suitland, Maryland, on Monday.

Dyson is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and aggravated assault while armed. He’s being charged as an adult under Title 16.

Dziekan, a father of two, credits his clear-headed thinking to his training as a firefighter, “because we have to think on the fly in high-pressure situations regularly.”

Even though experts say if someone approaches with a gun, a potential victim should give them whatever they want, Dziekan said, “the best decision I made in that whole thing was to grab the gun. Because if not, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

