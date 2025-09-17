17-year-old faces upgraded charges in shooting of off-duty firefighter in DC

A 17-year-old boy is being charged as an adult after officials say he shot an off-duty D.C. firefighter during an armed robbery Saturday night.

Both the teen and firefighter were shot after a robbery led to a struggle over the firearm and shots were fired. The wounded firefighter is a father of two who works at Station 18.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced upgraded charges against Marcellus Dyson Jr., 17, of Suitland, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

Dyson is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and aggravated assault while armed. He’s being charged as an adult under Title 16.

D.C. police said Dyson was initially charged with assault with intent to rob.

He’s expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday. Pirro said those charges carry a mandatory minimum of five years.

The robbery and shooting

The shooting happened as the firefighter was walking home from a party at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said the teen was wearing a surgical mask when he approached the firefighter at 8th and C streets NE and demanded he hand over his property.

The firefighter, who is a father of two, handed over his cellphone and other belongings that were in his hands.

Dyson allegedly told the firefighter to unlock his phone, which would give him access to the phone’s Apple Pay app.

The teen is accused of pushing the gun into the firefighter’s chest.

The firefighter grabbed the barrel of the gun and both were shot during a struggle over the gun.

“The firefighter was shot in the chest, and he started at that point to bleed out heavily,” Pirro said. “And it’s our understanding that the 17-year-old was shot in the hand at about the same time.”

The gun dropped to the ground.

The teen allegedly reached for the gun, but the firefighter got to it first and fired two shots toward him, which he said was an attempt to prevent further attacks. Dyson ran away.

What happened after the firefighter was wounded

The firefighter said he took his shirt off and put pressure against his wound to slow his bleeding. He tried to dial 911 but the call wouldn’t go through.

Pirro’s office said a neighbor offered to help. The firefighter used the neighbor’s phone to call the firehouse where he works. Once the call was picked up, he explained he’d been shot and asked for them to send help.

His colleagues arrived shortly before D.C. police. Medics brought him to the hospital.

Around the same time, Dyson reportedly told a person walking nearby that he had been shot in the hand during an attempted robbery.

She started to walk him toward a nearby hospital but police said they found the pair and arrested Dyson.

While being taken to the hospital, prosecutors allege Dyson said, “I’m sorry and I won’t do it again.”

D.C. police and the FBI are investigating the incident.

Teen crime

The shooting comes at a time when Pirro’s office has been placing an emphasis on reducing crimes committed by kids and teens in the District.

“This is a very sad commentary on what’s gone on as a result of the surge, we have seen a reduction in violent crime, but we are continuing to see innocent Washingtonians in a situation where they’re being approached by young kids with illegal guns who have no concerns about their accountability,” Pirro said.

The incident has also drawn attention to the Office of Unified Communications since the firefighter who was wounded said his call to 911 wouldn’t go through.

“I’ve spoken with Mayor Bowser, and we are analyzing this situation and the call, what time it came in, how long it took to get those response, to get the response out, and we’re very coordinated, and if we think that there is additional help that’s needed, we will certainly ask for it,” Pirro said. “But right now we’re working with the mayor, and she’s been very responsive, and it looks right now like it was pretty good.”

Both Dyson and the firefighter sustained injuries that are not considered life threatening.

David Hoagland, president of the IAFF Local 36 union, which represents firefighters, said he went to the hospital to see the wounded firefighter Saturday night.

“I think he’s home recovering. His family, everybody’s very happy that he’s safe and he’s well,” Hoagland said at Monday’s news conference. “They actually left the bullet in him because they would have done more damage taking it out. But I think we’re all breathing a sigh of relief that this wasn’t worse.”

