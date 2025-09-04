Cyclists prepare for iconic views, ‘leisurely ride’ during annual DC Bike Ride

If you are driving around on the streets of D.C. this weekend, watch out for thousands of cyclists enjoying the cool morning air and views of monuments.

If you’re driving around on the streets of D.C. this weekend, watch out for thousands of cyclists enjoying the cool morning air and views of monuments.

Thousands are going to be pedaling during the D.C. Bike Ride which will shut down dozens of District streets.

“D.C. is an iconic U.S. city, right? There’s so much to see. And what better way to see D.C. than on a bike,” said Danielle Ruiz, director of partnerships and communications with D.C. Bike Ride.

“The best views of some of the monuments and things you’ll see around the city are from the roads, and this is a great way to see it, without any kind of traffic.”

Riders will zigzag around the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Georgetown and Hains Point. They will cross the Arlington Memorial Bridge and other sections near the District’s riverfront all leading to an “iconic backdrop at the Capitol for a big finish,” Ruiz said.

All in all riders will spend Saturday morning traveling on the 20-mile course.

“If that feels a little ambitious for you, we do have a shortcut about halfway, 10 miles,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz stressed that this is not a race, more a leisurely ride.

“It’s for all ages … We’ve got three year olds riding with their families,” Ruiz said. “We’ve got grandparents in their 80s and 90s riding with their kids and grandkids. It is for everyone.”

Ruiz said the federal surge of National Guard and federal police will not affect the day.

“We work every year with the federal and local officials to make sure this is super safe and super fun,” Ruiz said. “We don’t anticipate any changes.”

Beyond just a leisurely car-free ride around D.C.’s streets, the bike ride also works with D.C. Public Schools to raise money and donate bikes to kids in need in Wards 7 and 8.

“Every second grader in the DCPS system learns how to ride a bike,” Ruiz told WTOP. “That’s part of their curriculum in PE and this year and last year we’ve partnered with them. We’ve donated 200 bikes.”

When the ride is over, cyclists can enjoy a bite to eat and cold beer to cool off at the finish line festival near the Capitol.

The D.C. Bike Ride begins at 8 a.m.

The finish festival takes place from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

You can register for the D.C. Bike Ride up until Friday afternoon.

See a complete list of street closures here.

