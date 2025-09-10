Coalition’s Hail Mary push for last-minute changes to RFK stadium deal ahead of final council vote

With just a week to go before the D.C. Council takes its final vote on the RFK stadium redevelopment deal, a coalition of more than 30 organizations is making a last-ditch effort to secure changes they say are critical to protecting the environment and ensuring community benefits.

Nisha Patruni is a member of the RFK Future Task Force.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) Nisha Patruni is a member of the RFK Future Task Force.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) There’s just a week to go before the D.C. Council takes its final vote on the RFK stadium redevelopment deal. A coalition of more than 30 organizations, many of which previously opposed the project, is making a last-ditch effort to secure changes they say are critical to protecting the environment and ensuring community benefits.

In a Hail Mary joining of forces, the coalition is urging lawmakers to strengthen environmental protections, clarify and enforce the community benefits agreement, and move up the timeline for affordable housing construction.

“Sure, I think after the first vote that happened with the council, there was a lot of great progress that was made,” said Nisha Patruni, a member of the RFK Future Task Force and a Kingman Park resident. “But as a group of invested community organizations, we felt like there is still more progress that should be made, and more adjustments or commitments that we want to see.”

Among the concerns featured in the coalition’s Sept. 10 statement of accountability is the $50 million community benefits package promised by the Commanders, which includes plans like bringing a grocery store to Ward 7. But Patruni said the current legislation lacks clarity.

“Right now in the legislation, the community benefits agreement is not detailed enough,” she said. “We’re looking for a really clearly outlined community benefits agreement that is also enforceable … and to ensure that all of the invested community groups have a say in what those community benefits look like.”

Looking to protect the environment

The coalition also wants to see stronger environmental protections, including a rollback of a provision that allows the removal of more than 30 heritage trees.

“Lots of groups feel really strongly to make sure we protect the river, protect those trees and also protect the neighborhood,” Patruni said.

Transportation is another priority. The coalition is pushing for Metro capacity to be expanded in time for the stadium’s opening and for residential neighborhoods to be shielded from traffic overflow.

“We want to increase Metro capacity,” Patruni said.

Some money is set aside in the deal for Metro improvements if necessary, and the team has said it would work with Wards 6 and 7 on traffic.

“We really want to see more commitments around the parking that’s going to be in the residential areas — how we’re going to protect the inflow of traffic, especially cars into the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The organizations are also calling for the creation of an environmental oversight committee to monitor the project and ensure compliance with sustainability goals. They want the D.C. attorney general to be empowered to enforce environmental requirements.

Priority to safeguard the community surrounding RFK site

Despite initial opposition to the stadium project, Patruni said many in the community are now focused on ensuring the development benefits residents.

“We as a community are excited about the development that can happen,” she said.

“Bringing retail, bringing more housing, really making our community even more walkable and vibrant than it already is — that’s really exciting.”

The coalition’s letter also called for a requirement that affordable housing be completed by 2036, several years ahead of the current schedule.

City Council Chair Phil Mendelson’s office did not comment directly on the coalition’s requests but confirmed that some amendments are expected ahead of the final vote. However, it remains unclear what those amendments will include.

When asked for comment, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office provided a previously issued statement:

“The era of a crumbling sea of asphalt on the banks of the Anacostia is finally coming to an end. In its place, we will bring our team home and deliver a state-of-the-art, Super Bowl-ready stadium for our Commanders, more than 6,000 new homes for DC residents, a SportsPlex for our kids, parks and recreation space for the community, and so much more.”

