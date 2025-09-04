Clergy members gather in DC to pray and protest federal law enforcement surge

Members of the D.C. faith community gathered on Freedom Plaza, just steps from the White House and the Wilson Building, to both pray and protest the federal law enforcement surge in the nation’s capital.

On Thursday, members of D.C.’s faith community gathered on Freedom Plaza, just steps from the White House and the Wilson Building, to both pray and protest the federal law enforcement surge in the nation’s capital.

The gathering comes amid a growing national debate over federal intervention in local policing in D.C.

“We’ve gathered together today, God, to come against legislation and policies that would impose itself on the rights of the citizens of the District of Columbia,” said the Rev. Keith William Byrd Sr., pastor of the historic Zion Baptist Church in Northwest D.C.

One by one, faith leaders stepped up to the microphone, offering prayers for the city and its leaders during what they called an “illegal occupation.”

“Heavenly Father, we just ask you to be in this place right now — this place called the District of Columbia,” the Rev. Patricia Fears said.

While the White House credits the deployment of federal officers and National Guard troops with helping reduce crime in the city, the faith leaders said they’re standing up against actions they called unconstitutional.

“What we see going on is wrong. What we see is not right. It’s not constitutional. We cannot abide by it,” the Rev. Clarence Cross said.

They were joined by D.C. Council members Matthew Frumin and Robert White, who stood with the crowd in prayer and song.

“We’re here not just as elected officials, but as neighbors and allies,” Frumin said.

“At some point, we will get to those pearly gates, and we will be asked what you did in this time. And I don’t know about you, but I know what my answer will be. It’s going to be that I did everything I could,” White said.

Faith leaders said the vigil is just the beginning. Weekly prayer services and community forums are planned throughout September.

