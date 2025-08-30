‘Take off your masks!’: DC-based group launches campaign to combat law enforcement surge

A new D.C.-based anti-Trump group is plastering the District with flyers, urging federal agents to take off their masks.

Masked law enforcement officials have been at the center of growing debate as critics cite a lack of accountability and use of increasing fear tactics in the D.C. region. In fact, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been among those critical of arrests in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been masked during immigration-related arrests.

The group, which calls itself the “Home of the Brave,” started a 10-day campaign on Friday, driving mobile billboards and posting street posters across D.C.

The message boards include sayings such as “Take off your masks” and “Why are you hiding your face? Public servants should face the public.”

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked and injured during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is a member of the group’s advisory board.

He spoke to NBC 4, saying, “The biggest component for me, as a former law enforcement officer, is making sure that none of this behavior becomes normalized.”

The group’s website features nearly 100 testimonials of those who said they’ve been harmed by efforts from President Donald Trump’s administration and encourages leaders to speak out against it.

