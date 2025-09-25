Brianne Nadeau won’t seek 4th term on DC Council

Brianne Nadeau announced Thursday that she will not be seeking a fourth term as a member of the D.C. Council.

She had served as the Ward 1 council member since 2015. Before that, Nadeau served as an advisory neighborhood commissioner from 2007 to 2011.

“I have always believed that these positions should not be lifetime appointments. That those in leadership should cultivate others to carry on the work,” Nadeau said in a statement. “It’s not easy to step away, especially at such a difficult time for our community and our country. But I do believe that it is the right time for me, for my family, and for Ward 1.”

Her announcement came shortly after the federal government took temporary control of D.C.’s police department.

Nadeau is considered one of the most progressive council members. Last week, she was one of two “no” votes on the deal to build a new Commanders stadium on the old RFK Stadium site, maintaining her stance that the taxpayer money would be better invested in schools, libraries and housing.

She said those recent events didn’t influence her decision.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about,” she told WTOP. “I think it’s important to turn inward from time to time and make sure that you’re not staying too long in this job, and also giving other people the opportunity to lead.”

Her decision means that, for the first time in more than four decades, Ward 1 will have an open seat on the D.C. Council. Nadeau’s departure could set the stage for a crowded field of candidates hoping to succeed her in Ward 1.

The Ward 1 primary is scheduled for next June. The District is set to launch a system of ranked choice voting during that primary election.

The council added funding for ranked choice voting to the 2026 budget through an amendment that Nadeau authored alongside At-Large Council member Christina Henderson.

“Voters in Ward 1 will be able to rank the candidates based on their own preferences, ensuring the candidate with the strongest support across our community represents us,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau said she’s proud of her work on housing, disability rights and public services, and that there’s still plenty of work ahead before her term ends in January 2027.

“It just felt like it was time to move on and try something new.”

As for her successor, Nadeau said she’s looking for someone who shares her values.

“I want to know that whoever takes over from me is a proud and dedicated Democrat, a progressive leader, somebody who has experience and can hit the ground running,” she said.

And she said she has someone in mind that she’d endorse, but didn’t reveal a name, as the individual has not officially launched a campaign.

Nadeau said she hasn’t made any plans for life after office, but said she looks forward to finishing strong.

“I have deep confidence that the people of Ward 1 will continue, as we always have, to fight for justice, support our neighbors, and stand up for our Ward 1 values,” Nadeau said.

