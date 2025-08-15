What do seniors want in their homes? Developer asks DC residents

At a library, older residents tested tech products and gave their feedback as part of an effort from an organization building housing in D.C.'s Ward 6.

A community room inside the Southwest Library in D.C.’s Ward 6 was packed with older residents.

Some had canes, some had walkers, one had a wheelchair, but all were eager to get a chance to be heard about their concerns and weren’t shy about participating in some movement instruction as well.

All were there to let Volunteers of America, an organization that provides affordable housing, know how they felt about various tech solutions aimed at boosting security, connection and wellness in older residents.

Steven Samuels, vice president of Volunteers of America, explained that one of the latest projects is slated for completion in Buzzards Point near Audi Field.

“We want to build a best-in-class project that integrates health and housing,” so that residents can age at home, he said.

A number of the products being demonstrated were designed to boost safety and security in senior housing.

“One of the companies allows you to open your door from your phone — it allows you to see who’s outside from your phone,” Samuels said.

Another company called Ping Cares provides what Samuels said “is a very simplified smart watch that has just two numbers with big buttons that you call for emergencies.”

Samuels pointed out that the bulk of older Washingtonians live alone, so the tech is aimed at helping them stay connected — whether it’s to their health and social circles — and secure.

Joan Williams, a Ward 6 resident who’s very active in local civic and charity organizations, liked the presentations on security, but wasn’t sure how she felt about keyless systems.

“In most of our buildings, we have security,” Williams said. “But when you have a lock and a key, chains to keep you in — to keep folks out — oh, that’s awesome!”

She also enjoyed the live online exercise class that allowed participants to take part either seated or standing.

Sharon Easton, another Ward 6 resident, agreed: “The exercise portion was awesome — and I’m going to do that because I need my knee strengthened.”

Easton also said she’d share the information she picked up with her 81-year-old sister.

