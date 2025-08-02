Live Radio
Northbound DC-295 lanes reopen after deadly crash

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

August 2, 2025, 11:10 AM

A portion of the northbound DC-295 lanes were partially shuttered early Saturday due to an investigation into a deadly crash.

D.C. police confirmed the lane closures were prompted by a car crash that was relayed to officers around 2:15 a.m. The crash happened in the northbound lanes between the 11th Street bridge and Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

In a release, police said that one person had been found at the scene unconscious and not breathing, and was later pronounced dead. Their age and gender has not been released.

Officials also detailed that the occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. No further details were provided.

A map of the area on DC-295 northbound before Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast where the crash and subsequent investigation happened. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

The crash investigation cleared shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the northbound lanes on DC-295 are now open.

