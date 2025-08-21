Expanded curfew issued for teens on U Street in DC

The D.C. police department has established a curfew zone for kids and teens in the District's U Street corridor, effective from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

Chief of Police Pamela Smith announced the expanded curfew Wednesday. Anyone 17 years old and under within the zone is not allowed to gather in a group of nine or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment, according to a news release from D.C. police.

This is the second curfew put in place for the U Street area this summer.

The curfew doesn’t apply to kids and teens who are out with a parent or guardian.

According to D.C. police, other exemptions from the curfew include:

Running an errand at the direction of a parent or guardian, without detour or stop

Riding in a vehicle involved in interstate travel

Working or returning home from a job, without detour or stop

Having an emergency

Standing on a sidewalk right outside their residence or the residence of a next-door neighbor, if the neighbor did not complain to police

Attending an official school, religious or other recreational activity sponsored by a group that takes responsibility for the child or teen

Exercising their First Amendment rights protected by the U.S. Constitution

There is also a citywide curfew still in effect through Aug. 31 for kids and teens 17 and under, which begins each night from 11 p.m. and goes until 6 a.m. the following morning.

