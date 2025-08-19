DC students get one last summer blowout before school starts next week

It's the final week of summer vacation for D.C. Public Schools students, and the city's Department of Human Services held a "Back to School Party" at The Fields at RFK Campus on Tuesday.

“Today’s about community. It’s about the District, it’s about families, and it’s about young people,” DHS Chief of Staff David Ross said. “It’s about ensuring our youth have everything they need to be successful in school, in life and in the District.”

Ross was on hand to highlight everything his agency does, including its Youth Services Division.

“We’re offering services that support families and parents. So we want to make sure the community knows we’re here to support them,” Ross said.

A DJ played music from the soundstage while others served pizza, sandwiches and drinks to the kids. Others staffed various booths showcasing a number of D.C. services, including D.C. Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department. There was face painting and a moon bounce.

Several raffles were held. Bentley, who attends Langdon Elementary School, won a mountain bike.

“All about this bike, man. It’s two of my favorite colors. I just came up to it and was like, ‘That’s the bike I want!'” he said.

Eleven-year-old Callie, who will be attending Eliot-Hine Middle School this school year, enjoyed the pizza and the art station.

She said her favorite subject was “lunch!”

“I don’t know. It’s just my strong point,” she said with a laugh. “It’s actually my first year going to middle school, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m excited for it to start though!”

Eight-year-old Kendricks, a student at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School, was standing in line to get her face painted.

“My favorite subject is recess because I like playing a lot,” she said.

Kids attending the event also got free school supplies, clothes and even haircuts.

