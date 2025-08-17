DC Water advises residents after unexpected sewer overflow into Anacostia

D.C. Water is urging residents to avoid contact with parts of the Anacostia River after an unexpected sewer overflow released untreated wastewater into the waterway Saturday.

The utility said a main carrying sewage to the Anacostia Pumping Station experienced a failure, forcing excess flow into the river. Crews have since stabilized the system, but D.C. Water warns that bacteria levels could remain elevated for several days.

A release said sewer line failure was detected at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, and that the volume of the wastewater was estimated to be about 6,200 gallons.

Signs are being posted along the riverbanks in affected areas, advising people to stay out of the water and keep pets away. Officials caution against fishing, swimming, or boating in the Anacostia until testing confirms it is safe again.

“These types of events are rare, but they do happen when the system is stressed,” DC Water said in a statement. “We are working around the clock to complete repairs and prevent further discharges.”

Updates will be posted on DC Water’s website and social media. The public is encouraged to share the advisory with anyone who may come in contact with the Anacostia in the coming days.

If people come in contact with the untreated overflow, they risk getting sick and bringing the bacteria into their homes; and should take the steps below:

Leave the area immediately.

Wash exposed skin thoroughly with soap and clean water.

Disinfect any affected areas or items.

Do not consume food or water that may have been exposed.

Seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Report exposure to DC Water at (202) 612-3400.

