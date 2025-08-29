Live Radio
ATF busts DC student with 6 guns, says it interrupted ‘possible school shooting’

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

August 29, 2025, 6:43 PM

Special Agents from ATF Washington and Metro Transit Police Department quickly intervened and interrupted what could’ve possibly led to a school shooting incident in(Courtesy ATF Washington)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for D.C. said Thursday it seized six firearms from a student after its agents saw an “alarming social media post” that made a potential threat to a local school.

The ATF confirmed with WTOP it collaborated with the Metro Transit Police Department to execute a search warrant Wednesday at the residence where the student lived. The teen was placed under arrest and officials seized six weapons and over 50 bullets.

In a post on X, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the officers’ “quick work prevented a very serious threat to our community.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “This is the kind of incredible police work that saves lives.”

No information about the juvenile or the school where the threat was made has been released.

An investigation is ongoing in this case.

