Sweltering temperatures prompt Heat Alert in DC through Tuesday morning

Temperatures in the D.C. area are expected to feel like they are in the mid-90s for the next few days, which prompted Mayor Muriel Bowser to issue a Heat Alert for the District.

Bowser, who issued the alert Sunday morning, said it will be in effect until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The Heat Alert means cooling centers in D.C. will be open and available for anyone needing relief.

It warns that “hot temperatures and humidity” during the day and overnight will “increase the risk of heat-related illnesses” with those who work or participate in outdoor activities being at a greater risk.

WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the “feels like” heat being especially warm is because it will be “more humid than the last couple of days.”

The District released a map marking all cooling centers established throughout the nation’s capital. Find the closest cooling center to you online.

Another cooling option is a D.C. pool or spray park. The spray parks are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find the locations online.

If you’re considering heading to a pool, there is a listing and schedule for all of the D.C. outdoor pool locations and the indoor pools, which are available year-round.

Heat safety precautions

The District encourages you to check on each other in the heat and to stay hydrated.

Tips for hot weather include:

Drink a lot of water and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages during extreme heat

Take frequent breaks and rest in cool, shady areas

Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day

Wear loose clothing and sunscreen

Take cold showers to lower your body temperature

Create makeshift air conditioning by putting a bowl of ice or cold water in front of your fan

Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS

Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler

Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency

Day centers and shelters

There are also walk-in services at local Day Centers for those experiencing homelessness. Appointments are not required, but are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Downtown Day Services Center — 1313 New York Avenue NW Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during Extreme Heat Alert) Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Adams Place Day Center — 2210 Adams Place NE Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



801 East Day Center — 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



There is a drop-in center for young adults experiencing homelessness called Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center. The facility, which is open 24 hours, caters to residents 18 to 24, and is at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE. Appointments are recommended.

There are also low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness available that are open 24 hours. These include:

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter — 1355 New York Avenue NE

801 East Men’s Shelter — 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Men’s Shelter — 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Men’s Shelter — 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter — 810 5th Street NW

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter — 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Living Life Alternatives LGBTQ+ Shelter — 400 50th Street SE

If you need a ride to one of the homeless shelters, call the D.C. Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Isolated shower

Temps: 81-88

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

A passing shower or two is possible from the outer bands on Tropical Storm Chantal. Otherwise, skies will remain partly sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower

Lows: 70-75

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

A shower or two is possible overnight, most will stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms

Highs: 86-89

Heat Index: 93-96

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Moisture from Tropical Storm Chantal will arrive to the area and lead to scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, although isolated downpours and rumbles of thunder are likely.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms

Highs: 91-94

Heat Index: 99-103

Winds: West 5 mph

Afternoon and evening storms are expected as heat and humidity build and a cold front approaches from the north. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms

Highs: 88-90

Heat Index: 90-95

Winds: South 5 mph

Scattered thunderstorms continue during the day as the cold front stalls out over the region. A few strong storms with gusty winds and flash flooding may be possible.

