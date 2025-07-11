Mayor Bowser gives DC Defenders their flowers for UFL Championship win

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a victory celebration for the D.C. Defenders about a month after their win over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship game.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a victory celebration for the D.C. Defenders at the Wilson Building about a month after the team beat the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship game in St. Louis, 58-34.

As Bowser began her speech Friday, she smiled and made a reference to D.C.’s other football team, the Washington Commanders, saying, “We brought football back a little early.”

“I do by proclaim July 11 as D.C. Defenders Day in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said. “Sports give people a reason to be excited about Washington, D.C.”

Bowser pointed out how important D.C.’s sports franchises are to the District and the revenue they bring into the city.

Defenders coach Shannon Harris, who was named the league’s coach of the year, said this year’s motto was “us, we and our.”

“Out of the last three years, we’ve been in the championship game twice,” he said. “We finally got over that hurdle this year.”

Harris also thanked the fans that attend games at Audi Field, as did Defenders’ quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

“Could not have done it without the coaches, the players, the D.C. community behind us,” Ta’amu said. “We fought every year to bring back the title to the District.”

In the championship game, Ta’amu was named the game MVP after setting a UFL record with 390 passing yards, completing 21 of 28 passing attempts and four touchdowns, according to the league’s website.

While Harris spoke to the crowd, he acknowledged that D.C. is not only a big sports town but also a huge football town.

“We’re proud to be a part of the district of champions,” Harris said.

