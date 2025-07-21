DC’s inspector general finds ‘critical gaps’ in efforts to combat gun violence in public schools

A report from D.C.'s inspector general found gaps in the school system's strategy, coordination and infrastructure, which leaves D.C. Public Schools vulnerable.

A new report from D.C.’s inspector general found “critical gaps” in the school system’s strategy, coordination and infrastructure, which leaves the District’s public schools “vulnerable to gun violence.”

Among the findings in the report from Inspector General Daniel Lucas was that 50% of needed safety and security-related repairs — ranging from broken locks and doors to bullet-shattered windows — weren’t completed within the required 45 days.

The report was sent to D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee and Delano Hunter, director of D.C.’s Department of General Services, which is responsible for school maintenance. It found reduced school resource officer staffing created coverage gaps, with 71% of the District’s public schools lacking regular officer presence.

According to the inspector general, the implementation of safety protocols varies widely across the school system, “creating a disparate protection level for students and staff.”

Part of the issue is identifying the problem, the report found.

“The District lacks a standardized definition of school gun violence and clear parameters for what constitutes a ‘school-related’ incident, preventing consistent tracking, measurement and strategic response.”

Recommendations in the report include prioritizing which repairs should be done first to maximize safety. For instance, fixing a ground floor window presents a more immediate safety and security risk than a window on an upper level.

The report includes responses from the school system and the Department of General Services, which said the agencies agree with many of the recommendations from the inspector general’s office.

“We are committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces where students can learn and thrive,” a statement from a DCPS spokesperson reads. “We will continue working with our law enforcement, facilities, and education partners across the city to strengthen our school security and keep students and staff safe.”

Ferebee said the school system will meet with D.C. police and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice to bring D.C. schools in alignment with national standards in developing or adopting a definition for “gun violence” by March 31, 2026.

In addition, DCPS will coordinate with D.C. police to conduct a needs assessment for school resource officer deployment for future years.

Hunter, of the Department of General Services, said the agency is working to prioritize repairing “entry points, door hardware, perimeter barriers, and critical building systems” as part of the school system’s safety posture.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.