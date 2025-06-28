An award-winning journalist with the Washington Post was charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials in federal court.

A D.C. resident and award-winning journalist with the Washington Post has been arrested and charged for being in possession of child sexual abuse materials, officials said.

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, appeared before a federal judge on Friday and was charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials after FBI agents searched his home and found explicit videos, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

On Thursday, agents presented a search warrant at LeGro’s home and seized several electronic devices. LeGro was arrested on a federal charge after agents found his work laptop had 11 videos containing child sexual abuse material on it.

Investigators also noticed what appeared to be fractured pieces of a hard drive in the hallway outside the room where LeGro’s work laptop was found, the release said.

LeGro had worked for the Post for 18 years, most recently as deputy director of video, his biography on the newspaper’s website states.

In 2018, he was part of a team of reporters who won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations involving underage girls.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges, and the case is being investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents, officers and detectives from Northern Virginia and D.C.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.