Open Streets DC takes over Capitol Hill on Saturday

D.C.’s 12th Open Streets event will take place Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the first time on Capitol Hill since the car-free program started in 2019.

It’s time for pedestrians, bikers and skaters to take over the streets this summer.

North Carolina Avenue SE, East Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue SE between 6th and 17th streets SE, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., creating a mile of open roadway so people can enjoy biking, hiking or just walking and hanging out.

All vehicles will be detoured around the event route, including the 90, 92 and 96 Metro bus routes.

Organized by Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, the festivities focus on health, safety and community, featuring fitness classes in two zones — one in Lincoln Park and another on 15th Street SE. Choose from yoga, belly dancing, Tai Chi and more starting at 10 a.m.

A family bike parade will travel down the mile-long route, starting at Seward Square at 10:30 a.m.

Double Dutch takes practice, and classes will be offered on 10th Street SE throughout the day. For people who’d rather dance than jump, swing dance lessons and a DJ will take over part of 13th Street SE. As in past years, Open Streets will have a free bike maintenance workshop.

The Entertainment Zone is in Lincoln Park with live music including go-go, jazz and a brass band.

“We are excited to bring the community together to experience our streets in a fun and safe way as we take over Capitol Hill for the first time in Open Streets D.C. history,” D.C. Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum said in a release.

The event will take place rain or shine. Residents are encouraged to bring their bike, scooter or skates.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 28, from midnight to 5 p.m.:

Massachusetts Avenue, SE between 17th Street and 13th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, SE between 13th Street and 11th Street, SE

13th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, SE

11th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

North Carolina Avenue, SE between 11th Street, SE and 6th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Massachusetts Avenue, SE between 17th Street and 13th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, SE between 13th Street and 11th Street, SE

13th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to Massachusetts Avenue, SE

11th Street, SE from East Capitol Street, NE to North Carolina Avenue, SE

North Carolina Avenue, SE between 11th Street, SE and 6th Street, SE

