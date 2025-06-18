New ‘Dictator Approved’ statue pops up on the National Mall

A gold thumb, a crushed Statue of Liberty and satirical quotes are all part of a new statue generating a buzz along the National Mall.

The artwork is called “Dictator Approved” and is scheduled to be on the part of the Mall closest to 3rd Street until Sunday, according to a National Park Service permit.

The statue includes a gold thumb appearing to crush the top of the Statue of Liberty. There are quotes from various world leaders on gold plaques along the sides, including a quote from Russian President Vladimir Putin that said President Donald Trump “is a very bright and talented man.”

The new artwork is in almost the same location as a poop-covered desk “memorial” for Jan. 6 rioters that popped up in October before the election.

“It’s just a sign of today’s political climate,” Diane, a woman walking in the Mall, said. “It’s crushing liberty, that’s what it says to me.”

It’s unclear who the artist is, and the NPS Permit said “Military parade on 6/14 will feature imagery similar of autocratic, oppressive regimes, i.e. N. Korea, Russia, and China, marching through DC. This statue will call attention of that imagery by linking our American traditions of freedom of the actually praising these types of oppressive leaders have given Donald Trump.”

The permit file is called “Veterans First Initiative” permit, but it’s also unclear whether the Haymarket, Virginia-based group is behind the statue. A security guard will be watching the artwork 24/7, the permit said.

Kevin Hong said the statue is personal because “my family has worked against communism in Korea, China, Vietnam over the past 70 years, and now it feels closer to home than ever.”

Cheryl Regan, who said she likes and respects President Donald Trump, called the artwork amusing.

“It doesn’t offend me, but it’s kind of funny,” Regan said.

The statue also features quotes from Viktor Orban, Kim Jong Un and Jair Bolsonaro.

“It’s saying that Donald Trump is crushing liberty, which I completely agree with,” said one person walking by Tuesday who asked not to be named. “He wants an authoritarian regime, and he’s taken every step to have it very similar to what was occurring in the 1930s in Germany.”

Pamela Hemphill, who was convicted of a crime for her involvement of Jan. 6 but declined a pardon from President Donald Trump, called it “the most perfect statue I’ve ever seen, because it’s by Putin.”

A government worker, who asked not to be named, said the piece is “an emblem that maybe counters what it is that we should stand for.”

