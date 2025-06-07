Man shot, 2 teens stabbed in Dupont Circle

A man was shot and two others were reportingly stabbed after an incident in the area of Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

Just after 7 p.m., there was a fight between a group of teens at Dupont Circle Park, police said. Two of those teens were stabbed and were taken to the hospital.

Then a man was shot in the foot just before 8 p.m. at 19th Street, just south of Dupont Circle. He was taken to the hospital and he’s expected to be OK.

D.C. police had to disperse the park as they conducted their investigation.

The 19th Street entrance at Dupont Circle Metro station is temporarily closed due to the investigation, according to transit authorities.

It’s not yet known if the stabbing is connected to the WorldPride festivities.

Dupont Circle Park reopened Saturday and the fencing surrounding it was removed after it was originally set to be closed until 6 p.m. Sunday per U.S. Park Police’s request.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

