Dupont Circle Park reopens ahead of WorldPride weekend events

Shortly before WorldPride festivities kicked off in D.C. on Saturday, Dupont Circle Park reopened, and all fencing surrounding it was removed, ending a weeklong saga that featured flip-flopping by District officials and backlash from community members.

In a joint statement to WTOP, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Park Service said that both sides came together overnight on a solution that “protects the historic features of this park” while ensuring safety for WorldPride guests. No specifics were provided.

“We want this weekend to be a safe and fun celebration in our nation’s capital – and one that includes one of the best parks and community spaces in our city, Dupont Circle,” the statement said. “We look forward to working together on future initiatives that keep DC safe and beautiful.”

Mike Litterst, spokesman for the National Park Service, applauded the move.

“We are pleased that the Mayor’s office and the National Park Service could work together overnight on a solution that protects the historic features of this park while also ensuring the safety of all who enjoy it,” Litterst said.

Dupont Circle Park was set to be closed until 6 p.m. Sunday. The closure went into effect Thursday evening at the request of the U.S. Park Police, who called it necessary to “secure the park, deter potential violence, reduce the risk of destructive acts and decrease the need for extensive law enforcement presences.’”

Law enforcement officials added fencing around the park on Friday.

Then, hours before WorldPride festivities were set to begin, D.C. Council member Zachary Parker said a message posted on X Saturday morning that the fencing surrounding the park had been taken down.

“This is a win for all of us — especially for the LGBTQ+ community — and a powerful reminder of what speaking truth to power can accomplish,” Parker said.

Park Police submitted its closure request on Wednesday, one day after D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith rescinded her initial April 22 call for the park to be fully closed and cordoned off with anti-scale fencing through Monday.

Smith pulled her request after backlash from community members and politicians.

Vincent Slatt, a neighborhood advisory commissioner who represents part of the Dupont Circle neighborhood, saw crews take down the fencing early Saturday morning.

“I agree with the chief that public safety is paramount to what we are trying to do in Dupont, and we are still in agreement on that,” Slatt told WTOP. “It doesn’t need anti-scalable, riot-proof fencing to be safe.”

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Gaby Arancibia also contributed to this report.

