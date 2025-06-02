From Dave Thomas Circle to Mamie Johnson Plaza, DC upgrades dangerous interchange

D.C. leaders cut the ribbon on the new Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Plaza on Monday afternoon, hoping the transformation of one of the city’s most dangerous intersections makes commutes safer.

The plaza, which includes three new public spaces with greenery and walking paths, caps a yearslong project to transform the area that used to be called Dave Thomas Circle. The area became known for traffic backups and confusing twists and turns, with a Wendy’s in the middle of it all.

The area near New York and Florida avenues ranked in the top 10 for crashes among city intersections, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Even drivers who used the road often found it confusing, according to Bowser.

“It is a transformation that is remarkable,” Bowser said. “We’ve turned chaos into something that people can navigate and understand.”

The $41 million project features protected bike lanes, reconfigured streets, curb extensions, upgraded signals and improved lighting and crossing, according to Sharon Kershbaum, director of D.C.’s Department of Transportation. The city is already seeing a reduction in “injury crashes along the corridors where we have made similar changes,” Kershbaum said.

The new public spaces, which include benches, accessible paths and greenery, will eventually host events and feature artwork.

Asked about the possibility that the sites become areas for homeless encampments, Bowser said the city is “very excited about these public spaces, and all District rules will be enforced here.”

“These spaces bring beauty and belonging to a place once known for confusion, congestion and car honking,” Kershbaum said, adding the intersection was once “really a barrier, and today it serves as a gateway.”

Alexandra Travis said she moved to the NoMa neighborhood near the intersection before the city had started working on it, and in its previous form, she avoided it at all costs.

“Just all the different directions that you had to go and people merging, it was just kind of confusing,” Travis said. “It got super congested really easily. This has been an improvement.”

Stephan Allen, a community member, said traffic congestion was a significant issue before the changes were made, but now, “I love it. It was back to what it used to be back in the ’90s, when I used to live here.”

Meanwhile, Kershbaum said the city has identified a long list of what it calls “high-injury” corridors and intersections. About 75% of them have a project either in the planning, design or build phase, she said.

The new Northeast D.C. plaza’s namesake, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, was the first woman to pitch in the Negro Leagues.

