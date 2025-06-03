Police walk back plan to close Dupont Circle park during WorldPride parade

The National Park Service said the decision to close off Dupont Circle Park was based on a history of disorderly behavior during past D.C. Pride weekends. That decision has now been reversed.

U.S. Park Police and D.C. police have reportedly called off a decision to close down Dupont Circle Park during the WorldPride parade and festivities this weekend.

An announcement of the decision came from D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto, of Ward 2, and Zachary Parker, of Ward 5, both of whom were critical of the decision to close down the park for what the National Park Service called a “public safety measure.”

In a statement to WTOP, Mike Litterst, spokesman for National Park Service, said the decision to close off the park was based on a history of disorderly behavior during past D.C. Pride weekends, including vandalism in 2023. That incident caused $175,000 in damages.

The plans to shut down the park, which were uncovered Monday, received immediate backlash from some, including Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Jeff Rueckgauer.

Rueckgauer said he and his fellow commissioners that represent the Dupont Circle area were “just taken aback by the whole thing.”

“We felt it was a betrayal, too, because, you know, the mayor certainly knew about this, that didn’t just happen overnight,” Rueckgauer said. “It obviously had been in the mix for at least a few days, if not a few weeks.”

WTOP reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and was referred to D.C. police.

In a statement, the department said its chief, Pamela Smith, has heard from community members and understands Dupont Circle Park’s significance to the Pride celebration. Smith sent a letter to U.S. Park Police formally withdrawing D.C. police’s request to close the park.

In a statement released before the decision was rescinded, Litterst said the park service is committed to supporting a safe celebration for all during WorldPride.

“We ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we take this necessary step to keep the community and visitors safe and protect one of D.C.’s most treasured public spaces,” he said.

The plans to close the park were also consistent with an executive order by President Donald Trump focused on protecting federal monuments and statues, Litterst said. The closure came at the request of D.C. police, with support from U.S. Park Police.

“The temporary closure and fencing of Dupont Circle Park are preventive measures aligned with that mandate to ensure the safety of both the public and park infrastructure,” Litterst said before the plans were reversed.

Pushback from DC officials

In a statement on X announcing the closure had been rescinded, Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto said she was grateful for not only D.C. police’s efforts to keep District residents and visitors safe, but also for ensuring Dupont Circle remains central to the festivities.

“Let’s all remember to treat all of our neighbors and public spaces with respect and care this weekend — vandalism or violence will not be tolerated,” she posted.

“The Park is central to the lgbtq community, and neighbors will be able to enjoy it this year for World Pride,” Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker said in an X post he made announcing the park won’t be closed.

Rueckgauer said while he welcomes the decision, he urges the city and federal government to not leave the community out of discussions over decisions such as closing a park.

“It’s very important that, you know, that if you’re going to call, call yourselves allies of, you know, of the gay community, or just any community, that you’re actually responsive, open, transparent,” Rueckgauer said.

This year, D.C. is the host for WorldPride, the global, weekslong celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and identity.

As part of the celebrations, the District’s annual Capital Pride Parade is transforming into the WorldPride Parade, but it will still acknowledge the evolution of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ neighborhoods. The parade begins at the intersection of 14th and T streets in Northwest and ends along Pennsylvania Avenue near Freedom Plaza, east of Dupont Circle park.

The Washington Post was first to report on the planned closure of the park.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson and Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

