DC roads reopen, cleanup continues after military parade

While most roads reopened for the morning commute, parts of Constitution Avenue remain closed days after a military parade on the National Mall.

The cleanup continued Monday morning in D.C. after the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army over the weekend.

The main stage, featuring a U.S. Army logo above it and serving as the centerpiece of the parade, was still standing as commuters diverted to either 17th Street or 15th Street.

Bleachers and other equipment are along the strip of Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument.

While most streets have been reopened, disruptions throughout the week could still happen. Riot fencing, concrete barriers and portable toilets line the parade route along the National Mall.

D.C. officials were concerned about road damage from tanks, weighing nearly 70 tons, that rolled along the streets. As of Monday morning, no blatant damage was seen along Constitution or Independence avenues.

In about a month, the Army will check for any long-term damage, according to the event’s permit.

The Army has promised to cover the cost of any damaged streets.

